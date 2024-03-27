(Bloomberg) -- China’s been able to deliver on only a little over a third of its infrastructure spending commitments in Southeast Asia, leaving a shortfall of more than $50 billion, according to a new report.

Large-scale projects under Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative faltered for reasons ranging from political instability to the global energy transition, with the total expenditure in the region falling to $29.6 billion between 2015 and ⁠2021, according to the report published Wednesday by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute.

“The reasons for this gap include China’s almost exclusive focus on financing ambitious mega-projects especially prone to problems and delays but also political instability in partner countries, weak stakeholder consultation, and increasingly stranded fossil fuel projects,” the report said.

Southeast Asian nations have sought to balance ties between the world’s biggest economies, relying on US firepower to keep Beijing from establishing a regional hegemony even as they become more dependent on China for economic growth.

Although the disbursal was far short of the $84.3 billion that was pledged, China remains Southeast Asia’s top infrastructure financing partner, the Lowy Institute report said, attributing more than half of the shortfall to projects that were either cancelled, downsized, or otherwise unlikely to go forward.

All told, China is involved in 24 out of the region’s 34 mega-project commitments, each costing $1 billion or more. Fourteen of these are in energy generation or transmission and the rest pertain to the transport sector.

While they are worth a combined $77 billion in financing commitments, they also represent more than $52 billion in implementation shortfalls, the report shows. As of 2022, five worth $21 billion have been cancelled — including railway projects in Thailand and the Philippines, and a gas pipeline in Malaysia — while another three projects worth $5 billion seem unlikely to proceed.

The project in Malaysia “is a notable example where the financial arrangements with China became politically contentious, leading to suspensions or renegotiations with each change of government,” the report said. “The Thailand–China High-Speed Railway is another example of domestic politics wreaking havoc on China’s infrastructure ambitions.”

To be sure, there are a number of completed Chinese-backed mega-projects, from the $2.4 billion oil pipeline in Myanmar that went online in 2017 to a pair of power plants in Vietnam that together cost $2.7 billion, and a 142-kilometer (88.235 miles) high-speed rail line in Indonesia, the region’s first. The money Beijing spent in the region from 2015-2021 exceeds that of other major investors like Japan, which spent $16.4 billion during that time, and the Asian Development Bank at $7.36 billion.

The report noted that China is “learning from experience,” and shifting toward smaller programs and lifting its focus on risk management, project preparation, financial due diligence, and higher environmental and social standards.

“There is clear intent at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party to maintain a BRI that is long-lasting and responsive to changing circumstances and the demands of its partner countries,” the Lowy Institute report said. “New funding injections and commitments to policy reforms are indications that the BRI is here to stay.”

