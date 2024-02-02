(Bloomberg) -- After relaxing its rules on CBD products for both its players and teams, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty have become the first NBA & WNBA team to strike a deal in the CBD category.

The teams, which are under the parent company BSE Global, have signed a multiyear deal with Mynd Drinks, a CBD plant based drink that is THC free. The deal will make Mynd the official wellness and recovery drink partner for both clubs. Official terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mynd also has a deal with the Chicago Cubs, with Major League Baseball agreeing CBD sponsorships in 2022.

Sign up for the Bloomberg Business of Sports newsletter

The NBA has been shifting its stance on hemp-based products, and began permitting its teams to sell partnerships in the CBD category in the 2023 off season.

Similarly, the league and its players association agreed to officially removed marijuana from its anti-drug testing program. The collective bargaining agreement between the two organization’s allows players to invest or own passive, non-controlling stakes in CBD companies that also produce marijuana and fully invest in companies that specifically produce CBD. The league and its union’s examples of products containing CBD are oils, creams, drinks, pills and powders.

It however does not allow players to promote marijuana. If a player wishes to promote a CBD product that is produced by a marijuana company, they would need to first get permission from the NBA and NBPA.

Players like the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown have been outspoken on wanting to partner with cannabis companies. Durant has already taken steps to do so, the former Net has an existing partnership with Weedmaps, a company that connects customers to marijuana retailers, doctors offices and delivery services.

Read More: NFL Pledges $1 Million to Fund Cannabis Research for Pain Relief

As for the Nets and the Liberty, Mynd products will be available for purchase at all Barclays events and the company will serve as a presenting sponsor for the Liberty’s theme night during the WNBA regular season.

“This gives us an anchor for the east coast in terms of exposure, marketing and expansion,” said Simon Allen, Mynd’s CEO and founding partner in a zoom interview. “We’ve had tons of opportunities to work with different teams but what we really liked about both of the teams was they shared a lot of what our vision was.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.