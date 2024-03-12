(Bloomberg) -- Japan is about to see whether wage hikes will be strong enough to prompt the central bank to conduct its first interest rate hike since 2007 as early as next week, a move that would influence prices on everything from financial assets to mortgages to daily necessities.

A wide range of unions will report on this year’s pay deals this week, with Wednesday among the heaviest days for announcements. Rengo, the nation’s biggest union federation, will give its first tally of annual wage deals reached by employers and labor representatives Friday.

Bank of Japan officials will decide whether to raise rates in March after officials see the initial tally from spring wage talks, with the outcome currently too close to call, according to people familiar with the matter.

The union federation said last week that its affiliated members demanded an average wage increase of 5.85% this year versus 4.49% a year ago, when the process resulted in a preliminary 3.8% bump.

Last year’s Rengo result was the biggest increase in decades, and if this year’s tally tops that figure, as economists expect, it will send a strong green light to the BOJ to end the world’s last negative interest rate. If wage increases fall short of that threshold, the outlook for rate policy will cloud over.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is paying close attention to the results as he and his board decide whether their long-sought goal of 2% sustainable inflation has come into sight. They want to see a virtuous cycle tying rising wages to demand-led price gains.

“Governor Ueda said the spring wage talks is a key event. If results beat last year’s 3.8%, I think the BOJ should end the negative rate,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. “They can move in April, too, but they will have to raise interest rates by making excuses as they will likely have to lower their growth outlook.”

That sets up the Rengo result as a key focal point for market players trying to gauge when the BOJ will move. Volatile overnight swaps already favor a March move over April as speculation of an early rate hike has mushroomed in the last week or so.

Volatile moves in markets are likely to continue in the runup to the BOJ’s move toward policy normalization and beyond. Stocks, which recently hit an all-time high, will probably take a hit along with bonds if policy changes.

The central bank refrained from buying exchange traded funds on Monday despite a slump in equities, a move that further fueled speculation of March move. Ueda has pledged to keep buying Japanese government bonds to avoid havoc in the market.

A policy shift is likely to be positive for the yen as it would help narrow the interest rate gap between Japan and the US, especially if the Federal Reserve kicks off its easing cycle later this year, as is widely expected.

The political stakes are high, too. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has seen his support slide to fresh lows partly due to frustration from households burdened by a persistent slide in real wages. The premier is set to give a final push toward wage hikes in a meeting with heads from companies and unions later in the day.

Weak results might reinforce perceptions that he hasn’t done enough, adding to risks that he may be replaced in a September race for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“Results are important for Kishida whose popularity is already low,” Iwashita said. “That’s why the government has done a lot to call for wage hikes, which should be a supportive factor for the government to declare an exit from deflation.”

Wednesday will see a cascade of wage negotiation results from large labor unions representing more than 2 million workers in key manufacturing industrial sectors including autos, electrical goods and metals.

On Thursday a group of services unions representing more than 1.8 million workers will update the results of their agreement. Some of their full-time workers already secured average pay increases of 6.7%, according to the first tally last week.

In Japan, unions at the biggest companies report results first, setting the tone for smaller ones that will divulge outcomes later. While most workers aren’t represented by unions, all companies are under pressure to boost wages for temporary and contract workers as a result of the nation’s chronic labor shortage stemming from an aging and dwindling population.

Overall monthly cash earnings, the broadest yard stick of paychecks, have risen for 25 consecutive months while real wages, adjusted for inflation, have been falling for 22 straight months. That suggests pay gains do need to grow if they are to boost consumption.

Excluding sample distortions and volatile overtime and bonuses, nominal pay for full-timers has been on a gradual uptrend, suggesting underlying strength.

It will take some time to determine how the results that unions report are incorporated into the wider labor market. Last year’s increases ultimately shrank to 3.58% from the preliminary 3.8% after results from smaller companies were factored in.

“Everyone is expecting good results. If results turns out to be bad, that will be a huge shock, dampen the mood of the entire society and cause a plunge in stocks,” Iwashita said.

