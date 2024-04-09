(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev appointed an interim cabinet to prepare the Balkan country for a snap election to take place in June, the sixth ballot in just over three years.

The European Union’s poorest member state is in political turmoil after the two biggest parties failed to renew a coalition deal that kept the government in office for nine months.

The political rivals, former prime ministers Boyko Borissov and Kiril Petkov, united last year to form a government designed to end a string of elections since 2021, which failed to produce a stable majority. The deadlock hindered Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro and receive EU funding.

Infighting over administrative positions and reform plans put an end to the cabinet just as Mariya Gabriel, a former EU commissioner and a member of Borissov’s Gerb party, was about to step in as prime minister.

Radev appointed Dimitar Glavchev, a former parliament speaker and head of the National Audit Office, as interim premier, whose task will be to organize the snap vote. The election will take place on June 9, together with the European Parliament ballot.

