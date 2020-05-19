(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse is lining up buyers for a large block of shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Shares fell 2.2% in postmarket trading.

The bank is offering 20.7 million shares at $15.15 each on behalf of an unknown seller, a 4.54% discount to Tuesday’s closing price. The offering is expected to price before the market opens on Wednesday.

The share sale follows a disclosure earlier on Tuesday that Richard Branson’s Vieco 10 investment company sold about 2% of its stake in Virgin Galactic last week as the billionaire looks to support his broader business empire.

