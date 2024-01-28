(Bloomberg) -- WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. said its CEO hasn’t worked for any military-affiliated institution after its shares were hammered by news that proposed US legislation would ban the company from American government contracts.

Chief Executive Officer Zhisheng Chen hasn’t worked for or received compensation from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences or any military-affiliated institution, the Hong Kong-listed biotech firm said in a Monday stock exchange filing.

A bipartisan group of US House and Senate lawmakers last week introduced legislation aiming to block WuXi and other Chinese biotech companies — which they contend are controlled by the Communist Party and represent a national security risk — from accessing federal contracts.

WuXi Biologics is one of the world’s biggest biologic contract research and manufacturing organizations, and was spun off from WuXi AppTec Co. several years ago. WuXi AppTec has called the alleged findings in the proposed bill “neither legitimate nor accurate,” and said its business won’t pose a security risk to any country.

WuXi Biologics tumbled 18% in Hong Kong on Friday, while WuXi AppTec dropped by the daily limit in Shanghai and slumped more than 16% in Hong Kong.

