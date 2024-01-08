(Bloomberg) -- Of the world’s 10 largest exchange-traded funds with an environmental, social and governance label, the top performer in the past year was one filled with Taiwanese technology stocks.

The $8 billion Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF (ticker 00878 TT) returned 43.8% in 2023, outstripping Taiwan’s stock benchmark and the S&P 500’s 26.3% advance, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV US) and the iShares MSCI USA ESG Screened UCITS ETF (SASU LN) tied for second place last year among the biggest ESG-focused ETFs, with identical gains of 30.8%.

Cathay’s fund tracks the MSCI Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield Top 30 Index. Top holdings include Asustek Computer Inc., Compal Electronics Inc. and Inventec Corp., all of which gained more than 60% in the past year. The ETF’s assets almost doubled in 2023, according to Cathay Securities.

Taiwan’s stock benchmark is trading near an all-time high, buoyed by tech stocks amid a boom of interest in artificial intelligence. That’s drawn the attention of ESG fund managers, who have traditionally viewed the computer-related sector as having a lower carbon footprint.

In Europe, more than 670 Article 8 and 9 ESG funds governed by European Union rules have exposure to Taiwanese stocks, according to Morningstar Inc. data. And more than half of the funds increased their exposure since the start of 2023.

ESG investing is on the rise in Taiwan. The Financial Supervisory Commission has made building an “ESG culture” a priority, and its largest pension fund has been issuing sustainability-focused mandates. While US-domiciled ESG funds recorded outflows of $7.9 billion during the first three quarters of 2023, Taiwan funds attracted a net $965 million, the second-highest inflow in Asia after China, Morningstar said.

Still, ESG risks have compelled some fund managers to divest from Taiwan and its biggest tech names. Intensifying Chinese pressure on Taiwan has prompted some managers to reduce their holdings of chip-maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., while others have warned that water shortages may hurt the semiconductor industry’s valuations.

Another crucial factor to consider is the tech sector’s energy consumption amid shortages in Taiwan’s green energy market, according to Cathay Securities.

As regulators ramp up scrutiny of how companies and investors measure and report carbon emissions, how Taiwanese firms and their suppliers control emissions will become an increasingly important criteria for international investors choosing stocks, said Boya Wang, an ESG analyst at Morningstar.

