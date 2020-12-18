Bumble, the dating app where women make the first move, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to IPO in February, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. A listing could come around Valentine’s Day, they said, though not on that exact day because it falls on a weekend. No final decision has been made and the timing could change.

Representatives for Bumble declined to comment.

Bumble, backed by the Blackstone Group Inc., could seek a valuation of $6 billion to $8 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News has reported. The firm is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley, people familiar with the matter have said.

The Bumble app was started in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-founder of the dating app Tinder.