(Bloomberg) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who announced this week his intention to leave politics and turn to the private sector, plans to join a consulting firm run by Former US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Morrison is joining American Global Strategies LLC as non-executive Vice Chairman, the company announced Tuesday.

Robert O’Brien, who served as Trump’s hostage affairs envoy and then top national security aide, said in a statement that Morrison would “bring high-level relationships and unique geopolitical insights to our clients.”

Morrison, who led Australia from 2018 to 2022, announced his plans to retire from public life earlier this week. His Liberal-National coalition was defeated by the Labor Party in 2022, elevating Anthony Albanese to become Australia’s leader.

During his time in office, Morrison helped spearhead the Quad partnership, which bolstered ties with India, Japan and the US. Paired with the Aukus nuclear submarine deal with the US and UK, he was seen as pivoting Australia away from China during his tenure.

However, Morrison’s domestic popularity dwindled substantially following a series of controversies over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including revelations he secretly swore himself into multiple ministries at the height of the crisis. Once it was made public, members of his own party led calls for his resignation from parliament.

American Global Strategies, which was founded by O’Brien and Alexander Gray, who served as the National Security Council’s chief of staff during the Trump Administration, employs a number of former White House and administration officials. The hiring comes as the former president is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination in the 2024 US election, as he seeks to return to the White House.

“Together we can draw on our combined networks and experience in the region to help clients navigate a highly dynamic geopolitical landscape that presents risks and opportunities,” Morrison said in a statement.

--With assistance from Ben Westcott.

